Image copyright GMP Image caption Pictured from left to right: Andras Lakatos, Jenone Orgona and Laszlo Petrovics

Three people who forced a group of Hungarian women to work as prostitutes in Greater Manchester have been jailed.

Andras Lakatos and Jenone Orgona duped three women into travelling to the UK with the promise of legitimate jobs.

Their identity documents were taken and they were forced into sex work. One escaped and was offered help by Laszlo Petrovics, who forced her back to work.

They admitted human trafficking and forcing prostitution offences and were jailed at Manchester Crown Court.

The victims, who were aged between 19 and 24, came from poor backgrounds and spoke little or no English, the court heard.

Lakatos and Orgona trafficked the women, who were tricked into travelling to the north of England in December 2015.

Two of the women had up to 10 customers every day, while a third was ordered to have sex with men at car washes.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Petrovics, left, and Lakatos in photographs recovered from their Facebook accounts

When one of the women managed to escape, she was later offered a place of safety by Laszlo Petrovics, only to be forced straight back into prostitution.

The women saw none of the money themselves, while Lakatos and Petrovics spent cash on alcohol, gambling and drugs.

Karen Tonge, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said the victims were "degraded and dehumanised" and regularly threatened with violence.

"Lakatos convinced two of the women that he was in a romantic relationship with them in order to manipulate them," she said.

"All three [victims] have shown immense courage."

Det Con Adam Cronshaw of Greater Manchester Police, said: "These young women were dehumanised by these narcissistic and controlling offenders who were only interested in greed.

"However, now they are behind bars these brave women can enjoy their lives again."

The sentences in full

Lakatos, of The Gatehaus, Bradford, was sentenced to 13 years and seven months after admitting human trafficking and forcing prostitution

Orgona, also of The Gatehaus, was jailed for eight years and five months for human trafficking and forcing prostitution