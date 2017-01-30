Image caption Paul Massey said he "could be shot dead any time"

Detectives are still gathering evidence into the death of a convicted criminal once branded "Mr Big", a pre-inquest hearing has heard.

Paul Massey was shot five times outside his Salford home on 26 July 2015 in what police believe to be a gang feud.

No-one has been arrested over the killing of the 55-year-old security boss, who was jailed for 14 years in 1999 for stabbing a man outside a club.

A full inquest is expected after police complete their criminal investigation.

The victim's partner, eight other members of his family and detectives attended Bolton Coroner's Court for a brief pre-inquest hearing.

Jennifer Leeming, senior coroner for Manchester West, asked the senior officer in the case: "I understand these inquiries, the inquiries touching on the death of Mr Massey, are still active inquiries and I understand that there's reason to suppose that charges will result, is that right?"

£50,000 reward

Det Supt Howard Millington, of Greater Manchester Police, replied: "That's right. We are still providing evidence to the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service)."

Massey was dubbed Mr Big by the late Salford councillor Joe Burrows at a town hall meeting to discuss civil disturbances in 1992.

He was jailed in 1999 for 14 years after he stabbed a man in the groin outside a club in Manchester, severing an artery.

He was a well-known figure in his home city of Salford and had been involved with security firms operating in Manchester and beyond.

A £50,000 reward is still on offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killers.

A further pre-inquest hearing was scheduled for 17 May.