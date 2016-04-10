A woman is critically ill after she was stabbed in the back in a Bolton street.

Police were called to Bramley Road on Saturday afternoon where they found the woman, believed to be 53, with serious injuries.

A 58-year-old man was also found with injuries to his neck and chest, which police believe were self inflicted.

Both people are being treated at Royal Bolton Hospital where they are described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Greater Manchester Police said the force is not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.