Image copyright GMP Image caption Clarence Edwards was fatally stabbed outside a club in January

Two men have been jailed over the fatal stabbing of a man outside a nightclub.

Clarence Edwards, 26, was found outside the RBase club on Charles Street in Manchester early on 4 January.

At an earlier hearing at Manchester Crown Court, Earl Atta Rooms, 27, of Rusholme, admitted manslaughter and violent disorder and was jailed for seven years.

Dwayne Henry, 34 and also of Rusholme, was found guilty of violent disorder and jailed for three years.

Mr Edwards was inside the city-centre nightclub in the early hours of 4 January when he got into a dispute with Rooms and Henry, police said.

They spilled out on to the street before a fight broke out.

Mr Edwards was stabbed in the chest and died a short time later in hospital.

Det Ch Insp Ian Crewe said: "This is another sad case where a night out ended in tragedy. Violence destroys lives and there is no place for it on our streets.

"Clarence's family have spent the last 10 months trying to come to terms with what happened on that dreadful night. I hope now that they can start to look forward to the future."

Four other men charged in connection with Mr Edwards's death have been cleared or had the allegations against them dropped.