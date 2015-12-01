Image copyright Paul Anderson Image caption Scout Moor wind farm has 26 existing turbines, and the expansion would increase the number to 42

The government will make the final decision on plans to create what is believed to be England's largest onshore wind farm.

Controversial plans to add a further 16 turbines at Scout Moor, on land between Rochdale and Rossendale, were approved earlier this year.

But now the government has "called in" the decision by Rossendale Borough Council to approve 14 of the turbines.

It means a public inquiry will be held before further progress is made.

Scout Moor wind farm opened in 2008 with the 26 existing wind turbines generating enough electricity for 40,000 homes.

Rochdale Borough Council approved plans for the final two turbines to be added.

Opponents are concerned the expansion of the wind farm will impact negatively on the natural beauty of the area.

But energy companies Peel Energy and United Utilities said consultations have shown opposition to the plans is low.

Current top five wind farms in England

Keadby, Lincolnshire 68 MW (34 turbines - 2 MW each) Fullabrook Down, Devon 66 MW (22 turbines - 3 MW each) Scout Moor, Rochdale 65 MW (26 turbines - 2.5 MW each) Little Cheyne Court, Kent 59.8 MW (26 turbines - 2.3 MW each) Middlemoor, Northumberland 54 MW (18 turbines - 3 MW each)

MW = Megawatts

Source: RenewableUK