John Lewis car park rape: E-fit of suspect released
Police investigating the rape of woman in the car park of a John Lewis store have released an e-fit of a man they want to talk to.
The victim was dragged from her car and attacked at the retailer's branch in Cheadle, Stockport, on Friday evening.
Her attacker, described as a "monobrowed" Asian man, dragged her into bushes before sexually assaulting her, Greater Manchester Police said.
He is said to be of medium build, with heavily pock-marked skin.
The woman, who is in her late 20s, had been parked near a cut-through which joins the car park to the A34 Wilmslow-Handforth bypass, police said.
Appealing for witnesses, officers said they hope the suspect's "distinctive" description could "jog someone's memory".
He was wearing black jogging bottoms at the time of the attack.
Det Insp Roger Edwards said: "We are offering all the support we can to the young lady who suffered this traumatic ordeal, and she has now been able to provide us with a description of her attacker.
"I am appealing to anyone that thinks they may recognise the man in this e-fit, who is described as having deep pock-type scars on his face, to get in touch.
"Or did you perhaps see this man anywhere around the retail park near to John Lewis or Sainsburys on Friday evening?"
A spokesman for John Lewis earlier said the incident had left staff "shocked".
He added the company was working to organise better lighting and increased security patrols.