The outgoing chief constable of Greater Manchester has said the police service is "being cut in half" due to central government spending changes.

Sir Peter Fahy, who is retiring in October, said forces do not have the resources to deal with the growing number of historical child abuse cases.

Speaking on Radio 4's Sunday programme, he said neighbourhood policing was also in "serious danger" due to the cuts.

The government previously said police would still have sufficient resources.

'Serious danger'

Sir Peter said: "Over this ten year period the police service will, in effect, have its budget cut in half in real terms.

"It's clearly very hard for somebody that is leaving the police to feel that a lot of the good things that I played a part in building around neighbourhood policing and some very pro-active policing against persistent criminals are now in serious danger.

"There's clearly a belief that policing needs to be cut, and I can understand that to a degree, but my concern is that there is not a realisation about the way the service will need to change."

'Abuse enquiries up'

Discussing child abuse, he said: "It's important that we publicise these cases... but we cannot afford the current level of enquiries.

"The current number of enquiries has gone up by 30% in the past year, it's forecast to go up the same next year - at a time where the police service is essentially being cut in half.

"We have got to, as a society, find a more proportional way of dealing with historical cases".

Sir Peter, a policeman since 1981, has been Greater Manchester's chief constable for seven years.

Following his retirement from the police, he will become chief executive of the children's charity Retrak.

