Image caption Paul Fenner admitted raping the 13-year-old girl

A man has been jailed for eight years for raping a 13-year-old girl on her way to school in Greater Manchester.

Paul Fenner, 26, of Hope Street, Astley, Wigan, admitted the attack, which happened at 08:00 BST on 18 June.

He was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

The court heard the victim was approached in Wigan as she walked to meet friends before school. She was dragged to nearby wasteland and raped.

'Terrifying ordeal'

Det Insp Damian Simpson said after sentencing: "This young girl suffered a horrific attack at the hands of Fenner and genuinely feared for her life during her traumatic ordeal."

He added: "I hope Fenner's young victim can today take some solace from seeing him put behind bars for a long time for what he did to her."

Elizabeth Reed, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Paul Fenner subjected his young victim to a terrifying ordeal as she walked to school.

"She has shown tremendous courage in coming forward to the police and giving evidence."

Fenner was also banned from working with children and vulnerable people for life.