Image caption Both PC Nicola Hughes and PC Fiona Bone died "doing the job they loved"

The police officers killed in a gun and grenade attack as they investigated a hoax burglary in Greater Manchester were PC Nicola Hughes, 23, and PC Fiona Bone, 32.

They were fatally injured in Mottram, Tameside, on 18 September.

PC Nicola Hughes

PC Nicola Hughes lived in Diggle, Oldham with her mother.

She joined Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in 2009, serving all three years with the Tameside division.

Her mother Susan said she died "doing the job she loved".

In a statement, she said: "We cannot express how we feel... except to say we have always been exceedingly proud of Nicola and always will be.

"She knew she was loved by us all and we shall all miss her dreadfully.

"Nicola always wanted to make a difference and, in doing so, she made such a big difference to everyone she knew. She cared about everyone and especially her colleagues."

'Lovely friend'

She was described by colleagues as "very bubbly, loved life and socialising".

Her colleagues said: "She was a chatterbox and was always smiling, even after a night shift when everyone else was a bit grumpy.

"She was a good listener and couldn't do enough for people, she was a lovely friend and a great bobby."

Her former high school, Saddleworth School in Uppermill, said it was a sad day for the school and the wider community.

A spokesman said: "Saddleworth School is shocked and appalled by the news that a former pupil Nicola Hughes lost her life.

"Our thoughts go out to Nicola's family and to the family of her colleague Fiona Bone.

"The school works closely with GMP and many colleagues have strong links with the force."

She leaves behind a mother, father Bryn, and younger brother Sam.

PC Fiona Bone

PC Fiona Bone, who was planning a civil partnership, had served with Greater Manchester Police for five years, starting out as a special constable.

She lived in Sale with her partner Clare and her five-year-old daughter.

Her family said she "enjoyed life to the full".

In a statement, they said: "Our family has lost a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and parent to Jessie."

Shan Fisher, from Port Erin, Isle of Man, was one of her best friends and had planned to be her wedding photographer.

He said he received an email from her asking if he was still able to do it two days before her death.

'Caring heart'

"She was going to try her wedding dress soon. She was very excited and totally in love with her partner and looking forward to sharing her life with her partner."

Manx Home Affairs Minister Juan Watterson, who was a school-friend of PC Bone, paid tribute to "her caring heart".

"She was a fantastic character and to know her was to like her," he said.

"Fiona was a lively person, with a trademark smile.

"She was all about people and the community so I think she'll be a huge loss not just to her family but to the community which she served."

Brian James Boyle, of Port St Mary, Isle of Man, has been a friend of hers for 15 years. He described her as a "very lovable, friendly person" who "never had a bad word to say about anyone".

"She called the island home and always came back to spend Christmas with her family, we always celebrated her birthday, which was on New Year's Eve, together.

"She loved her job 100%, it was a real thrill for her."

Another school-friend, Alex Keenan, also from Port St Mary, said she had visited her in Manchester and she was very positive about her life.

"Her job was interesting and challenging. She was looking forward to getting married and settling down. She was happier than I had seen her for ages."

Colleagues of PC Bone said: "She was an excellent bobby and cared about her job and the community she served."

The Chief Constable of Greater Manchester, Sir Peter Fahy, said she was a "calm, gentle woman".

"When she first joined the shift, she was quite quiet and reserved," he said.

"However she came out of her shell and had a great sense of humour and always enjoyed a good laugh.

"She was so happy with her partner and they were in the middle of planning their wedding. Indeed her partner only spoke to her [that] morning about the wedding invites and fellow officers gave her advice about how to make them on the computer.

"Her fellow officers said they loved being partnered up with her because she was always calm, collected and professional, and could diffuse situations with her calm, gentle way."

Miss Bone was born in Norwich but later moved with her family to Moray in Scotland. She went to Hopeman Primary School in Elgin and then attended Lossiemouth High School in Lossiemouth.

Moray Council Convener Stewart Cree, a former chief superintendent with Grampian Police, said: "Her death in the line of duty will be felt deeply by the people of Moray. Given my police background, I have particularly sympathy for her family and colleagues in these tragic circumstances."

Image caption Fiona Bone (left) was very excited about her wedding

Her family returned to England before moving from Castle Donington, Leicestershire, to the Isle of Man in 1997, where they still live.

In the September, Miss Bone enrolled at Castle Rushen High School sixth form.

Head teacher Andrew Cole said she was "pleasant and courteous and enjoyed good relationships with everyone she came into contact with".

Mr Cole said her form tutor at the time, Arthur Fife, described her as having a "great sense of responsibility and was totally reliable".

These were qualities, he said, that "no doubt supported her in being such a good police officer".

When she finished her A-levels in English, computer studies and general studies in July 1999, she went to the University of Central Lancashire in Preston to read AV Media and Film Studies. She graduated in 2002.

Miss Bone leaves behind her partner Clare and her daughter Jessie, mother June, father Paul and sister Vicky.