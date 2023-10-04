Murder investigation in Sutton after man stabbed to death
A murder investigation has begun after a 42-year-old man was stabbed to death in south London.
The man was found with stab injuries outside an address in Typhoon Way at around about 21:00 BST on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.
He was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service but he died as a result of his injuries.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, police said.
She was taken into custody before being released on bail.
The force said a crime scene remains in place and a post-mortem examination will be held.
Det Ch Insp Mike Nolan, who is leading the Met's investigation, said: "Our investigation is in the very early stages.
"Specially trained officers are supporting the victim's family and they have our assurances that officers will do everything we can to support them and bring to justice whoever is responsible for this senseless act of violence.
"We have spoken to a number of people, but I still want to hear from anyone who may have captured footage via their doorbell, car or camera, to come forward and speak to us as quickly as possible."
