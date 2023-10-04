Richmond Park: Female drivers report 'harassment' by male cyclists
Female drivers in Richmond Park, in south-west London, have reported "abuse and harassment" from angry male cyclists, the Met Police has said.
Royal Parks Police, posting on X - formerly known as Twitter, said the cyclists had incorrectly believed the drivers were not allowed to be there.
The post stated there had been alleged instances of cyclists banging on cars and spraying water over vehicles.
It claimed the "unacceptable behaviour" had caused "upset, anxiety and fear".
Although some roads in the park are closed to general traffic, certain vehicles are authorised to use them, including park staff, volunteers, students, residents and service vehicles.
The Royal Parks Police post stated: "We have had several reports from female motorists who are authorised to drive on the closed roads in Richmond Park of abuse and harassment, including banging on the vehicle and throwing water over the car, by male cyclists, as they believe incorrectly that they are not authorised.
"This behaviour is not acceptable and has caused upset, anxiety and fear.
"Please be aware that permit holders are authorised to use the closed roads. We conduct regular checks on vehicles to ensure the drivers are authorised. Thank you."
'Frightening'
Paul Richards, Richmond Park's manager, said: "While Sawyers Hill is closed to public motor vehicles at the weekend, to provide a welcoming environment for all visitors, a small number of vehicles are authorised to use the roads - including park staff, parents dropping children off at the Ballet School and visitors accessing the stables.
"We are extremely concerned that female drivers, including those driving alone or with children, have reported frightening harassment by a small number of males on cycles, such as shouting and banging on their car, and spraying the car with water.
"Harassment is a crime, and it is not tolerated. The incidents have been reported to the police."
Some measures previously introduced to reduce traffic in Richmond Park were made permanent last year, including closing access to vehicles between Broomfield Hill car park and Robin Hood car park and between Sheen Gate and Sheen Cross.
Sawyers Hill is also closed to vehicles at weekends and public holidays between Richmond Gate and Roehampton Gate.
