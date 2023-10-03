Brixton stabbing sparks murder investigation
A man has been stabbed to death in south London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Coldharbour Lane, Brixton, at 16:44 BST.
Officers found a 22-year-old man with a knife injury. He died at the scene despite the efforts of police and paramedics, the Met said.
Detectives have launched a murder investigation. No-one has been arrested, the force added.
Christopher Ita, who was at the scene, said he arrived while they were trying to administer CPR.
"I had just moved from Brixton to Croydon the day before the girl got stabbed in Croydon, and then I arrived as she was getting CPR.
"I have a kid, so I decided Croydon wasn't the place for us anymore. I decided to move back to Brixton, and now I see the exact same thing."
