Aled Jones: Boy who threatened singer with machete detained
A machete-wielding teenager who threatened to cut off singer Aled Jones's head as he robbed him of his £17,000 Rolex watch has been detained.
The Welsh baritone was attacked by the 16-year-old boy on Chiswick High Road, west London, on 7 July.
The teenager pointed a machete in his face and told him to remove the watch, Ealing Magistrates' Court heard.
He was given a 24-month detention and training order after admitting robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
Vijay Khuttan, prosecuting, told the court Mr Jones and his son were out for a walk when they were "spotted" by the youth who had seen the high-value watch on his arm.
"He crossed the road and followed them down the high street," Mr Khuttan continued. "He pulled out a machete and ran towards Jones and his son with the machete brandished."
The youth told Mr Jones: "Give me your Rolex or I will cut your arm off," the prosecutor said, adding that the defendant then pointed the machete in the singer's face.
When the teenager noticed Mr Jones was still following him from a distance, he told him to "walk the other way or I will cut your head off".
'Don't need to say anything'
CCTV was collected from the area and the teenager was arrested at his west London home.
The machete was found in his room and Mr Jones's son picked him out in an identity parade.
The court heard the teenager had previously stolen a gold Rolex watch worth £20,000 from a man in his 70s at Paddington railway station.
Chairman of the bench Rex Da Rocha told the teenager his record was "appalling", adding: "Pointing that machete at an innocent person is totally unacceptable."
When asked if he wished to address the court about his actions, the teenager - who looked down at the floor for much of the hearing - said: "I don't think I need to say anything."
