Met Police officer raped two women in 11 days, court told
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer raped two women in 11 days after meeting them in bars while off duty, Inner London Crown Court has heard.
PC Rupert Edwards, 30, is accused of attacking one woman in Epsom, Surrey, and another in Lambeth, south London, in August and September of 2022.
PC Edwards denies raping the women, who are in their 20s and 30s.
Both allege the attacks happened after consensual sexual activity with PC Edwards, who is suspended from duty.
Prosecution barrister Robert Brown said the first complainant met him on a night out at a bar and later danced with him, before "kissing the defendant, who she found attractive".
They later got a cab back to her home and had consensual sex "at least once, possibly twice", Mr Brown said.
The complainant said she refused a further time, which Mr Edwards ignored and "carried on regardless".
Mr Brown said the second count of rape related to another woman who was interviewed by police in September 2022.
She said she had met Mr Edwards on a night out and recalled kissing him before they took a taxi back to her home, jurors heard.
Mr Brown said the woman recalled engaging in consensual sex with him at the address, but said she "told him from the outset there could be no intercourse" because they did not have any condoms.
The woman said she was later awoken when he raped her.
Mr Brown said that in a prepared statement given to police Mr Edwards said that all sexual activity with the first claimant was consensual and at no point did she indicate that she was not consenting.
He said Mr Edwards, from Ashtead in Surrey, told police the second complainant never said that she did not want sexual intercourse without contraception, and that they had engaged in consensual sexual activity.
The trial continues.