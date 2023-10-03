Elianne Andam stabbing: Murder accused teen to face spring trial
- Published
A 17-year-old boy accused of repeatedly stabbing Elianne Andam will face a murder trial in the spring.
The teenager is alleged to have attacked the 15-year-old schoolgirl in Croydon last Wednesday.
He appeared at the Old Bailey, where Recorder of London Judge Mark Lucraft KC remanded him in custody until a provisional trial starting on 29 April.
Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told the court: "It was, the prosecution allege, a brutal attack."
Elianne was stabbed shortly after she and some friends had stepped off a London bus. After her attacker fled the scene, attempts were made to administer first aid but the teenager could not be saved.
The defendant, who cannot be identified because of his age, was arrested in New Addington at 09:45 BST the same day.
Judge Lucraft said the case would be heard at the Old Bailey most likely before Judge Richard Marks KC. He remanded the defendant into youth detention accommodation.
Members of Elianne's family sat in the well of the court during the 30-minute hearing.
Previously, they have said in a statement: "We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.
"Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family in your thoughts and prayers."
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk