Tube strikes: London Underground walkouts called off
- Published
London Underground strikes scheduled for this week will no longer go ahead.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has called off its walkout, which was due to take place on Wednesday and Friday.
It is in dispute with Transport for London (TfL) over working conditions and job cuts.
The cuts are part of a savings programme that was required by the £1.2bn government funding deal agreed in August 2022.
Revenue is guaranteed until 2024 but TfL has to look for about £230m of savings.
