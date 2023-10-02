Ulez camera-related crimes rose in September
- Published
At least 285 Ulez-related crimes have been recorded throughout September, the Metropolitan Police has revealed.
The figure marks an increase in such incidents in recent weeks, with a total of 795 crimes recorded in the six months to the end of September.
Of those, 200 were reports of cameras being stolen, while 595 cameras have been damaged.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the force has brought in "considerable resources" to tackle the issue.
September's figure represents nearly 36% of the total Ulez camera attacks, with a rate of over nine incidents per day throughout the month.
A 52-year-old man was arrested in Bexley on 22 September on suspicion of criminal damage. He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Two other men have been arrested as part of the police operation to tackle Ulez-related crime, with one set to face a trial in June 2024.
A Transport for London spokesperson said, despite the rise in camera vandalism, it has "an extensive camera network which is sufficient to support the effective operation of the scheme".
"Camera vandalism will not stop the Ulez operating London-wide," they added.
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk