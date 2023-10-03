Tube strikes: What you need to know about October walkouts Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Future Publishing Image caption, Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union plan to walk out on Wednesday and Friday this week

London Underground drivers and staff are due to strike for two days as part of a dispute over job losses and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union plan to walk out on 4 and 6 October.

Most Tube services will be severely disrupted or will not run on strike days, with no Night Tube on Friday.

Transport for London (TfL) has been approached for comment. It previously said it was disappointed by the action.

Rail services are also set to be affected by industrial action on Wednesday.

When is the next strike?

The RMT has planned two days of strike action on the London Underground on Wednesday and Friday.

TfL has urged passengers to check before they travel as there will be "significant" disruption.

Which lines will be affected?

TfL said most Tube services will be severely disrupted or will not run on the planned strike days.

Tube services on Thursday and Saturday, the following mornings, will be affected until about 08:00 BST.

There are no strikes on the Elizabeth line, London Overground, Docklands Light Railway (DLR), buses and trams and they are expected to run a full timetable.

However, these services are expected to be busier than usual and the closure of Tube stations might mean some cannot stop at all stations or run to their usual destinations, TfL said.

There will also be national rail strikes on Wednesday, affecting 16 train companies across the country. Some services departing from London will be cancelled as a result of these strikes.

Passengers are advised to check with Transport for London before travelling.

Why are Tube workers on strike?

By Tom Edwards, BBC London transport correspondent

RMT Tube workers are due to strike over 600 post closures. These are part of a savings programme that was required by the £1.2bn government funding deal agreed in August 2022.

Revenue is guaranteed until 2024 but TfL has to look for about £230m of savings.

RMT thinks TfL and London's mayor should not be agreeing to these cuts made as part of the bailout from central government.

The mayor has previously said the deal was far from ideal but he had no choice.

What about the rail strikes?

Members of the train drivers' union Aslef are due to strike on Wednesday.

The union also started an overtime ban for drivers on Monday, which will run until Friday.

Many of the affected operators will run no services at all on strike days.

Those planning to travel on the day before or after strike days might also face some disruption.

On overtime ban days, there are likely to be some last-minute cancellations or timetable reductions.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel.

How much are Tube workers paid?

Full-time drivers earn a salary of almost £64,000 a year, after receiving an 8.4% pay rise in April 2022.

The four-year deal guaranteed 15,000 London Underground staff an annual pay increase of 0.2% above the Retail Price Index, a measure of inflation published by the Office for National Statistics.

Station staff earn considerably less than drivers.

What deal have Tube workers been offered?

By Tom Edwards, BBC London transport correspondent

Unlike the rail strikes, this is not about pay. There have been talks over these post closures.

TfL says no station staff member will lose their job and working hours will not be extended. It says it has made agreements on some points.

RMT thinks the changes will mean higher workloads, more lone working and increased fatigue.

Previous strikes had focussed on proposed changes to pensions but that issue has gone away... for now.

