Two charged with murder of Orpington teenager
- Published
Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old from Orpington in south east London.
Max Moy Wheatley was stabbed in the heart in Jubilee Country Park, Bromley on 20 September.
Billy Jay Benton, 18, and Arvie-Ray Mehmet, 19, both of Bellingham, were charged with murder on Saturday. Mr Benton was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
They are due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on 2 October.
Mr Moy Wheatley was found at about 14:30 BST on 20 September close to Tent Peg Lane in Petts Wood.
He died at the scene and a post-mortem examination on 22 September gave his cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.
Met officers launched an investigation and arrested Mr Jay Benton and Mr Mehmet on 29 September.
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk