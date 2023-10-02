Tottenham FC submits plans for student flats
Tottenham Hotspur Football Club has drawn up plans for student flats on the site of a former printworks near its stadium.
The Premier League club wants to build 287 "student bedspaces" in blocks up to six storeys high.
Spurs was given permission for 72 homes, including 23 affordable homes and a cinema, at the site on Tottenham High Road in January 2022.
The club said there was "an undeniable demand" for student accommodation.
The revised plans would provide 100 flats made up of 231 "cluster bed units", which would include shared kitchen, living and dining spaces, and 56 studios.
The plans state that there are five universities within 40 minutes of the site: University of Middlesex, University College London, Queen Mary University of London, University of the Arts, and City University.
The scheme also includes four "flexible commercial units", but the club no longer plans to include a cinema.
Located within the North Tottenham Conservation Area, the site is home to several listed buildings and once housed the head offices of the Tottenham and Edmonton Weekly Herald newspaper.
Although most of the listed buildings fronting Tottenham High Road would be retained, other structures to the rear would be demolished to make way for the flats.
Tottenham Hotspur has been pursuing housebuilding plans in the area for several years.
In July this year, the club won permission to build 844 homes at two adjoining sites known as The Depot, in Tottenham High Road, and Goods Yard, in White Hart Lane.
Last year, Haringey Council and its development partner Lendlease secured permission to build nearly 3,000 homes in a scheme known as High Road West, which encompasses the Printworks, Goods Yard and Depot sites.
However, Spurs' plans state that this is "fully compatible" with its own proposals.
