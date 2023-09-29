Man admits dangerous-dog attack on police horse in London park
- Published
A man has admitted being in charge of a dangerously-out-of-control dog after it attacked a police horse in a park.
PH - police horse - Urbane was attacked by the animal in Victoria Park in east London on 22 March.
A video posted on social media shows a dog repeatedly biting the horse, which tries to jump up and turn away.
Hakan Niyazi Candermir, 25, from Bow, east London, pleaded guilty to the offence at Willesden Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The Metropolitan Police said mounted officers were on a routine patrol in the park when they came across Candermir, who was walking his dog off the lead.
The force said the dog began attacking the horse "unprovoked" and Candermir was unable to control the dog or get him away from PH Urbane.
In a video, which was widely shared on TikTok, the attack continued for at least a minute.
Warning: this story contains graphic images
The footage shows PH Urbane jumping up and spinning round to escape the brown dog, which continues attacking the larger animal.
Members of the public can be seen trying to intervene and separate the two animals, including with a large stick, and a police officer can be heard shouting at Candermir.
The Met said it was at this point Candermir put the dog back on a lead - "after no attempt to help during the incident".
Horse 'required stitches'
PH Urbane received eight lacerations from dog bites and needed stitches for wounds to his front legs, chest and under belly.
The horse spent several months recuperating at the Met's equestrian facility and then at The Horse Trust.
Supt Martin Kirby, from the Met, said: "Urbane had to take several months off duty to recover from his injuries but thankfully he's now fully recovered and back patrolling the streets of London."
He praised the actions of PH Urbane's rider, PS Mann, adding: "This very shocking event could have been easily avoided if the dog was being responsibly looked-after and was on a lead.
"This case illustrates why always having control of your dog is so important."
Candermir is due to be sentenced on 16 November.
Tower Hamlets Council does not have any byelaw forbidding dogs from being off-lead in Victoria Park.
The Met said the dog involved in the attack is still in police kennels and a decision on its future is pending.
