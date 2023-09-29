Brixton: Man charged after homophobic attack at bus stop
A man has been charged following a homophobic attack on two men at a bus stop in south London.
Jabbard Mabounda, 31, of Crosby Walk, Brixton, is due to appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Michael Smith and Nat Asabere were attacked at a bus stop on Brixton Road on 19 August at approximately 22:30 BST.
The couple, in their 30s and 40s, were treated at hospital for their injuries and were later discharged.
Mr Mabounda was charged with one count of racially aggravated actual bodily harm (ABH) and two counts of racially aggravated assaults by beating.
The victims are being supported by a dedicated LGBT+ community liaison officer.
