Jermaine Baker: Officer who shot man dead must face hearing - IOPC
- Published
A Met Police officer who shot dead an unarmed man in north London must face gross misconduct proceedings, the police watchdog has said.
Jermaine Bake, 28, was killed during a foiled attempt to free an inmate from a prison van near Wood Green Crown Court in 2015.
No live firearm was found inside the car in which Mr Baker was killed.
The Met said it would review the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)'s decision.
The police watchdog previously won a Supreme Court challenge over a past decision to bring forward a hearing.
In 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service decided the officer, known only as W80, should not face criminal charges.
However, the IOPC told the Met that he should face a hearing for gross misconduct.
W80 challenged that direction in the courts and in July, after the issue had been considered at three levels of the legal system, the Supreme Court ruled against him.
IOPC acting director general Tom Whiting said: "This case has been through protracted legal proceedings which have been extremely challenging for everyone involved, not least W80 himself and Jermaine's family.
"We have now upheld our original decision that W80 should face a gross misconduct hearing. This isn't a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe that it was the right decision in 2015 and remains so following the clear ruling from the Supreme Court in July."
