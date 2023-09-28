Petts Wood stabbing: Police search for two boys after fatal stabbing
Detectives investigating the murder of a 19-year-old who was stabbed in a park have released CCTV stills of two boys they want to speak to.
Max Moy Wheatley was killed in Jubilee Country Park, close to Tent Peg Lane in Petts Wood, south-east London, on 20 September.
He died after being stabbed in the heart in an attack that occurred in the middle of the afternoon.
Police said they needed help "identifying these two males".
Det Ch Insp Laura Semple, from the Met's Specialist crime command, said: "Our investigation has already made good progress in piecing together the events that led to the attack on Max and we are now in a position to ask the public for their help in identifying these two males."
She called on anyone who recognises the pair to "get in contact with my team", or "if you're not confident speaking to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously".
"Your information will be treated with the utmost sensitivity," she added.