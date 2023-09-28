Croydon: Boy, 17, questioned over schoolgirl's stab death
- Published
A teenage boy is being questioned by detectives after a 15-year-old girl with a "bright future" was stabbed to death on her way to school.
The "much loved" girl, who has not been named, was attacked in Croydon, south London, during rush hour on Wednesday morning.
A witness said the victim was stabbed in the neck with a foot-long knife.
A 17-year-old boy, believed to be known to the victim, was arrested just over an hour later and remains in custody.
Flowers and cards have been left near the scene and the girl's school paid tribute to its "valued friend and pupil".
Anthony King, chairman of My Ends - a project helping combat youth violence in Croydon, was with the girl's family after the incident and said they were "heartbroken".
He also said the arrested boy had been known to local community groups for the past couple of years.
Security worker Victor Asare said members of the public rushed to help after the girl was attacked.
He said: "The blood was coming like water. A lot of people came, everyone came off the bus.
"[The suspect] ran away. Everybody was crying and screaming. The girl was on the floor.
"We tried to catch him and a lot of people tried to save the girl. I was so shocked, I was shaken. It's somebody's daughter.
"I finished work but couldn't sleep, so came back, I wanted to see if the girl was OK."
One of the cards left near the scene of attack read: "Sorry we live in this crazy world. This makes no sense.
"Fly high up there my mummy will look after you. RIP beautiful, forever young, taken too soon.
"Thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends, God bless."
Local youth worker Anthony King, who runs a crime reduction organisation in Croydon, said the girl - who was in her GCSE year at Old Palace of John Whitgift School - "had a bright future ahead of her".
He described her as an "absolutely incredible young lady" and told of how others said she was "jovial, very comedic".
He told BBC Radio London he met the girl's friends and family following the attack.
"This is the fourth or fifth time that I've had to look a parent in the eye and tell them their child has died. It's the worst day of my life and I can't imagine what that feeling is like [for them]."
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley visited the scene and said: "The senseless murder of a 15-year-old girl on her way to school is impossible to comprehend.
"It was moving and humbling to meet many members of the exceptional Croydon community who have come together in support of a family now dealing with the most unimaginable grief."
Witness Mr Asare said the girl, who was wearing a green school blazer, looked as if she "didn't want the boy to come closer" before she was stabbed in the neck with a knife that was "black, thin and about a foot long".
A bus driver and a passer-by were seen trying to save the girl before emergency services arrived, with police at the scene within two minutes.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "absolutely heartbroken" at the news of the girl's death.