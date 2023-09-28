Croydon stabbing: Elianne Andam, 15, named as girl killed on way to school
- Published
A 15-year-old girl who was fatally stabbed on her way to school in Croydon, south London, has been named as Elianne Andam.
The "much-loved" girl, with a "bright future", died after being attacked with a foot-long knife on Wednesday morning.
A 17-year-old boy, known to the victim, was arrested shortly afterwards in New Addington and police have been given an extra 24 hours to question him.
Elianne's family said: "Our hearts are broken" by her "senseless death".
"Elianne was the light of our lives. She was bright and funny, with many friends who all adored her," they said.
"She was only 15, and had her whole life ahead of her, with hopes and dreams for the future.
"All those dreams have now been shattered. Our lives have fallen apart, along with that of our wider family."
Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to Wellesley Road, near the Whitgift Centre, at about 08:30 BST on Wednesday, but Elianne died shortly afterwards.
The year 11 pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift school, in Croydon, had just got off a double decker bus with a group of friends when she was attacked. Witnesses said the bus driver and other passers-by tried to save her.
A handwritten note from the London Fire Brigade left at the scene says: "Our heart is broken. We are so sorry for your loss and are here as part of your community to stand with you. LFB."
Teenage girls were seen in tears as they approached the crime scene holding flowers and hugged each other as they walked away.
Det Ch Insp Rebecca Woodsford, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "My thoughts and the thoughts of my team are with the Elianne's family. This is a deeply upsetting time for them and we will do everything we can to support them.
"Our investigation continues and we are making good progress. We have recovered CCTV from the area and have spoken to a number of witnesses. Forensic scientists have also examined the scene."
She continued: "From these inquiries we are now confident Elianne was attacked outside in Wellesley Road near to the bus stop rather than on board the bus."
She added Elianne's death had left "many people feeling upset" before thanking "the people of Croydon for the support they have shown us as we have carried out our inquiries in the town centre".
The Old Palace of John Whitgift School - with Whitgift School and Trinity School - is part of the John Whitgift foundation and has operated as a leading day girls school for 134 years.
Last week the foundation announced the school would close for good in two years' time, with some year groups ending next summer.
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk