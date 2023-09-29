Elianne Andam: Boy, 17, charged with murder of schoolgirl in Croydon
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London.
The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, is due to appear later at youth court, sitting at Croydon Magistrates' Court.
He has also been charged with the possession of a knife.
A vigil was held for the "intelligent and kind" schoolgirl on Thursday evening at the scene of her death.
Relatives visited the scene of the attack on Wellesley Road, with a large group gathering next to a bus stop inside the police cordon.
Members of the group embraced as flowers were placed on the ground.
Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to reports of the stabbing, near the Whitgift Centre, at about 08:30 BST on Wednesday, but Elianne died shortly afterwards.
The year 11 pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift school, in Croydon, had just got off a double decker bus with a group of friends when she was attacked.
Witnesses said the bus driver and other passers-by tried to save her.