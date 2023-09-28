Ulez: Policing minister in Facebook group that praises camera vandalism
- Published
Minister for Policing and MP for Croydon South Chris Philp is a member of a social media group some of whose members have celebrated the vandalism of Ulez cameras.
The Facebook group, "Croydon say no to ULEZ expansion", also has six administrators, one of whom is listed as the mayor of Croydon, Jason Perry.
The 2,000-strong group includes posts praising vandalism.
Conservative MP Mr Philp said he condemned criminal damage of cameras.
Tory mayor Mr Perry, who has not posted pictures of any damaged cameras, has been approached for comment.
The ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) was expanded on 29 August to include outer London, with cameras installed to enforce it.
Drivers must pay a charge of £12.50 per day to drive a non-compliant vehicle anywhere in the zone under the London Labour mayor's controversial clean-air plan.
Of the local anti-Ulez Facebook group, Mr Philp said he "could not be held responsible for what others post".
"I completely condemn law-breaking and criminal damage, including in relation to Ulez cameras, much though I disagree with Ulez itself.
"I have already publicly stated my opposition to, and condemnation of, criminal damage to the cameras.
"I cannot be expected to reply to hundreds or thousands of other people's comments on social media platforms."
The group includes multiple pictures of vandalised cameras and posts in support for the continued vandalising of them.
This is despite the group rules stating: "Please do not post any content or comment which encourages the vandalism of Ulez cameras"
At least 510 Ulez cameras were stolen or vandalised between 1 April and the end of August this year, figures from the Metropolitan Police show.
The force is dedicating a "significant amount" of resources to tackling Ulez camera-related crime, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said.
Barry Gardiner, Labour MP for Brent North, told the BBC it was "deeply concerning" and that "the police minister and mayor of Croydon should immediately shut down this Facebook group, apologise, and make clear they condemn any criminal activity or damage."
A spokesperson for London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said: "People are of course entitled to show their opposition to policies peacefully and lawfully. But causing or promoting criminal damage is never acceptable.
"All incidents of Ulez camera vandalism are reported to the police for investigation, arrests have been made and the Met and TfL are using new methods to catch those responsible."
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk