Croydon: Girl, 15, killed in south London stabbing
- Published
A 15 year-old girl has been killed in a stabbing in Croydon, south London.
Footage on social media shows a number of police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a bus in Wellesley Road, near the Whitgift Centre.
A teenager was arrested shortly after the girl died at the scene at 09:21 BST and a murder inquiry has begun. Police believe he may have known the victim.
The Metropolitan Police said it had worked with British Transport Police (BTP) to "track" the teenager.
Ch Supt Andy Brittain, of the Met, said: "Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl's family who are facing the most tragic of news. Our officers are with the girl's family to support them.
"I am in contact with the local community, who are clearly as concerned as we are about this tragic incident. I shall continue to update them throughout the day."
London Ambulance Service said it sent several ambulance crews and London's Air Ambulance to the stabbing, which happened at about 08.30 BST.
Police officers provided first aid and supported paramedics, Ch Supt Brittain said.
Mayor of Croydon Jason Perry said he was "devastated to hear that the teenage girl who was stabbed in the town centre this morning has tragically died".
"The council are in touch with the police and will fully support their investigations. Our whole community's thoughts are with the victim's family and friends."
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk