Woolwich: Developers ordered to demolish 'mutant' apartment blocks
A developer has been ordered to demolish two apartment blocks in south-east London over breaches of planning conditions.
The high-rise blocks in the Mast Quay Phase II development in Woolwich were "substantially different" to the approved plans, Greenwich Council said.
The council said there were "at least" 26 deviations to the plans originally approved in 2012.
The developer, Comer Homes Group, can appeal the decision.
Both blocks comprise of 204 apartments and the council said it would support existing tenants in the build-to-rent development in finding alternative accommodation.
Councillor Aidan Smith, the council's cabinet member for regeneration, described the blocks as a "mutant development".
"We cannot let what has been delivered at Mast Quay Phase II go unchallenged," he said.
The lower-rise blocks built in phase one of the development are not affected by the council's order.
Among the deviations highlighted by the council was the failure to provide a roof gardens for residents and the public along with children's play areas.
There are also "non-accessible 'accessible' apartments" with steps to the balconies, meaning wheelchair users cannot use the outdoor space.
Councillor Anthony Okereke, the leader of Greenwich Council, said ordering the towers be demolished is a "reasonable and proportionate" response.
He added: "The development that was given planning permission is not the one that we can all see before us today."
This is the first time the council has issued a planning enforcement notice of this scale.
The council said there has been a year-long investigation after the breaches came to light following completion of the development in 2022.
Comer Homes Group has until 30 October to appeal the enforcement order with the government's Planning Inspectorate.
Mr Smith added: "We will always work with responsible developers to unlock sites and deliver the new homes that our borough needs."
BBC News has contacted Comer Homes Group for comment.
