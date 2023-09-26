Vanessa Ford: Body on train tracks linked to search for missing woman
- Published
A body found on train tracks in north London has been linked to the police search for a missing woman.
Vanessa Ford was reported missing on Saturday and a search has been under way since then.
The body was discovered on the tracks between Dalston Kingsland and Hackney Central on Saturday, according to a police spokesperson.
The body has not been formally identified but Ms Ford's family has been informed.
Ms Ford was last seen near Richmond Road in Hackney at 11:00 BST on Saturday.
Officers were called to the line close to Dalston Kingsland at 11:49, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.
A BTP spokesperson added: "Paramedics also attended however sadly [someone] was pronounced dead at the scene."
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk