Orpington man fatally stabbed in heart named as Max Moy Wheatley
A 19-year-old stabbed to death in Bromley has been named by police as Max Moy Wheatley.
The teenager, from the Orpington area, was found on Wednesday afternoon at Jubilee Country Park, close to Tent Peg Lane in Petts Wood.
Officers and the Kent Air Ambulance attended but Mr Wheatley died at the scene after being stabbed in the heart.
There have not been any arrests and the Met Police is asking for anyone with information to get in touch.
