Tower Hamlets: Rubbish piles up as strike continues
- Published
Rubbish is piling up on the streets of an east London borough as industrial action by refuse workers continues.
Unite the Union members working for Tower Hamlets Council began their strike action on 18 September in a dispute over pay.
A resident in Bow told BBC London that the area had deteriorated into a "rubbish yard".
Tower Hamlets Council said it is unable to negotiate a settlement as it is a national pay dispute.
The union said more than 200 refuse-collection and street-cleaning workers are taking part in the action.
Earlier this month, Unite said its members rejected a national pay offer of a flat-rate increase of £1,925. The union said this amounts to a real-terms pay cut when inflation is factored in.
Nick West, the union's regional officer, said: "This dispute is a direct result of local government employers failing to value workers and failing to reward them for their hard work."
The strike had been due to end on 1 October but has been extended for by two weeks, a Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said.
"Naturally we are disappointed as keeping Tower Hamlets' streets clean and litter-free is our priority," the spokesperson added.
Geoffrey White, who lives in Bow, said: "There are bin bags and rubbish everywhere, rats everywhere.
"It's disgraceful that we are being treated like second-class citizens like this."
He said the area near the local market was particularly badly affected with "piles of rubbish" continuing to grow.
While the council claims it cannot negotiate with the union directly on pay due to national talks, the council spokesperson said discussions on local issues are ongoing and they "remain hopeful of a resolution".
Mr West said the national pay negotiations are with the government through the National Joint Council, which represents a number of local authorities collectively.
However, councils can reach deals on at the local level. Newham announced on Friday it had avoided a bin strike through "intense negotiations" with Unite.
A strike was also called off in Sheffield after a deal was agreed with the council and the GMB union.
