Motorcyclist killed in central London police-chase crash
- Published
A motorcyclist, 18, has died in a crash with a taxi and a bin while he was being followed by police officers.
Two officers on marked police motorcycles followed the motorcyclist after he went through a red light on Oxford Street at around 06:45 BST.
He failed to stop for police, pulled on to Tottenham Court Road and crashed, the Met said.
A passenger, 17, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested after being found with a machete.
Officers provided first aid but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male passenger was taken to hospital with leg and arm injuries.
The two men drove approximately a mile from Oxford Street to the northern end of Tottenham Court Road before they crashed near Warren Street tube station.
London's Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene alongside two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic and a fast response medic, a spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said.
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has begun an investigation.
A spokesperson for Independent Office for Police Conduct said that they have sent investigators to the scene to begin inquiries.
