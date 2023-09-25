£20,000 reward for information on Barnet pensioner's hit-and-run death
A £20,000 reward for information has been offered after an 80-year-old man was killed in a hit and run.
Bhagwanji Rughani died after he was hit by a white van in a supermarket car park in Barnet on 24 September 2022.
The reward is being offered by Crimestoppers and is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
In a statement, his family said they are "devastated with the tragic loss".
The Met said that the van, which was using cloned registration plates, was seen driving around the Tesco car park in the Coppetts Centre, Colney Hatch, just before 17:00 BST.
It came to a sudden stop and then quickly reversed, colliding with Mr Rughani, before driving away from the scene, a spokesperson for the Met said.
Mr Rughani was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries the following day.
Det Con Jonathan Stokes said: "It is now one year since this tragic incident and Mr Rughani's family and friends remain shattered by his death.
"I would appeal to anyone who knows who was driving that van, or anyone who has information that could [help] this investigation to get in contact immediately."
Alexa Loukas, from Crimestoppers, said that the anonymous-reporting charity promises "no police, no courts, no witness statements".
"All you have to do is tell us what you know," she said.
Anonymous reports can be made on 0800 555 111.
