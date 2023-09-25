Matt Ratana's friends walk 85 miles for his charity
- Published
Friends of a murdered Met police officer have completed an 85 mile (137km) walk to continue his "positive legacy", three years on from his death.
Sgt Matiu Ratana was shot dead while on duty at a custody centre in Croydon, south London, on 25 September 2020.
The group walked between several locations which were special to Sgt Ratana to raise awareness and funds for a rugby charity set up in his name.
They said they wanted to "keep going" Mr Ratana's work in the sport.
Sgt Ratana, who was known as Matt, was murdered by Louis De Zoysa, 26, after he smuggled an antique gun into a custody cell, having been detained earlier that evening. In July, De Zoysa was given a whole life term in jail.
The Matt Ratana Rugby Foundation aims to engage disadvantaged young people in the sport and now operates in several Croydon schools.
Paul Murphy, a former London Irish team-mate of Sgt Ratana told BBC London: "Supporting the foundation is what we think of as Matt's legacy, his positive legacy. And the fundraising side of it has been beneficial. If we can keep going with the work we do in Matt's name I think of that as a true legacy in his memory."
The walkers' route began at Sgt Ratana's former gym in Woking, Surrey, before heading to East Grinstead Rugby Club, where he was a coach, and ended at London Irish rugby club, where Sgt Ratana was an amateur player.
Mr Murphy said their day's walking began at 04:00 BST, which had been "tough", but that public support along the way had been "genuinely heart-warming and inspiring".
He added: "His (Matt's) story means a lot to a lot of people. If we can convert that support into support for the foundation, hopefully we're doing something useful with it."
Dr Amy Atkinson, who works for the charity said the foundation's work had already had an effect.
"Rugby clubs are a perfect context for supporting young people and their families to change outcomes, to build new social networks."
She said the discipline involved in the sport could help young help youngsters form a "moral template" and that it "transforms social mobility".
The group stopped to look at a memorial to Sgt Ratana at Croydon Custody Centre and met some of his former colleagues at New Scotland Yard.
Dep Asst Commissioner Stuart Cundy told the BBC: "What Matt did as a police officer, what he did as a rugby coach and the foundation and the legacy he leaves behind I think really does embody how policing and communities can really work together and give everyone the best possible start in life, whoever they may be"
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk