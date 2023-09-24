Jamie-Leigh Kelly: Children found but mother remains missing
- Published
A newborn baby boy and a three-year-old girl have been found after almost a week but their mother is still missing, police have said.
Jamie-Leigh Kelly, 31, left a Family Assessment Centre in north-west London with her children on Tuesday.
The Met Police said the boy and girl were found at an address in Harwich, Essex, on Sunday.
It said a 63-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child abduction and assisting an offender.
She was also held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and remains in custody.
A 30-year-old woman and a man, aged 52, from Dagenham, have been charged with two counts of child abduction.
They are both due before Southend Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Det Supt Lewis Basford said officers were "very pleased, and of course relieved, to have found the two children after an extensive enquiries over the past few days".
"They are safe and well and receiving precautionary medical attention," he said.
"Jamie-Leigh was not present and our work to locate her continues.
"I urge anyone who may have helped facilitate the movement of the children, or who may be assisting Jamie-Leigh with transport or accommodation, to come forward to police now."
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk