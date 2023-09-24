Brian Edwards: Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing
A man has been charged with the murder of a 53-year-old man who was fatally stabbed.
Brian Edwards, from Haringey, was found on Upper Tollington Park, near Finsbury Park, with stab injuries in the early hours of Tuesday. He died at the scene.
A post-mortem examination on Wednesday gave the cause of death as stab injuries.
David Odunuga, 32, of Rollason Way, Brentford, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday.
