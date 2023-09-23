Petts Wood murder: Man, 19, fatally stabbed in heart in Jubilee Country Park
Police investigating the death of a 19-year-old man have confirmed he was fatally stabbed in the heart in a south-east London park.
The victim, who has not yet been named, died in Jubilee Country Park, close to Tent Peg Lane in Petts Wood on Wednesday afternoon.
Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation.
A post-mortem examination held on Friday gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.
No arrests have yet been made.
On Saturday Det Ch Insp Laura Semple made a fresh appeal for information and any potential video footage from those living in the Petts Wood area.
"This investigation continues at pace and we are making progress in piecing together the events that led to this young man losing his life," she said.
"However, we need the help of the public. I would ask anyone who was in the park area and who saw the events leading up to this attack to come forward and speak to police."
She added there was a dedicated online portal where footage and pictures can be uploaded.