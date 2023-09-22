Murder arrest over man's stab death in Haringey

Officers at the scene on Upper Tollington Park
Brian Edwards was stabbed on Upper Tollington Park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in north London.

Brian Edwards, 53, from Haringey, sustained knife injuries in the early hours of Tuesday and died at the scene on Upper Tollington Park, near Finsbury Park, Metropolitan Police said.

A post-mortem examination confirmed his death was caused by stab wounds.

A 32-year-old man has been held on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

