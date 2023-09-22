Colindale: Second arrest in search for at-risk missing mother
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction as police search for a missing woman and her two children.
Jamie-Leigh Kelly, 31, left a centre for vulnerable mothers and children in Colindale, north-west London, with her newborn son and daughter, three, on Tuesday.
A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the investigation on Wednesday.
The Met said it had located a blue Ford Fiesta that Ms Kelly got into.
Her children are under care orders and were taken from the centre against the wishes of staff.
On the day Ms Kelly and her children went missing, they left the address against the wishes of staff and got into the car being driven by a woman.
Officers have now located the car and arrested a 30-year-old woman. She remains in custody.
'Extremely concerned'
The man who was arrested on Wednesday was held on suspicion of child abduction and conspiracy to kidnap.
He remains in custody in Essex after a warrant of further detention was granted by the court.
Det Supt Lewis Basford, who leads the Met's public protection command in the east London area, said: "We are making significant progress in our investigation but we remain extremely concerned about the welfare of Jamie-Leigh and her children, one of whom is less than one month old."
Officers believe Ms Kelly is "being assisted" and has urged members of the public to call 999 immediately if they see her.
She was wearing a white long-sleeved top, jogging trousers and trainers when she left the centre and is described as white with green eyes, slim and about 5ft 4ins (1.6m) tall.
She has links to Thurrock in Essex and Havering, east London.
