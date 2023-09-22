London schools funding provides music access to 8,000 pupils
More than 8,000 pupils across 17 schools in London will get access to new musical instruments through new funding from an education charity.
The £238,000 from Restore the Music UK will enable the primary and secondary state schools involved to expand their music offerings.
Polly Moore, the charity's chief executive, said the need for school music funding had increased.
Music departments "inevitably" always fall first to budget cuts, she said.
One of the schools to benefit from the funding, which can be up to £20,000 per school, was the Harris Academy in Crystal Palace.
Katie Stanton, the school's head of music, told BBC London they have been able to purchase a equipment ranging from classical instruments to DJ equipment with the funding.
Grace, a Year 11 pupil, said: "It's a great opportunity for us to express ourselves."
The school has also been able to set up its first steel drum band.
"I love how the music sounds," said band member Nazai. "Especially the tenor pan I play just sounds amazing."
"The performances are some of the most fun I've had in my life," he added.
Ms Moore said music in schools was a "powerful tool for change".
"Yet young people - particularly those facing the biggest barriers - are being denied this. We invest in all young people, reaching them through our grants to school music departments," she said.
"Music is not just a nice-to-have, it's a must-have."
Restore the Music has granted £420,000 to 29 schools across England in the latest round of funding.