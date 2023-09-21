Man arrested as police hunt for missing mum and children
A man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction, as a hunt was launched for a missing mother and two children.
Jamie-Leigh Kelly, 31, left a centre for vulnerable mothers and children in north-west London, with her newborn son and three-year-old daughter on Tuesday, the Met Police said.
The children are under care protection orders and were taken from the centre against the wishes of staff.
Ms Kelly got into a blue Ford Fiesta which then sped off, the force said.
Police believe the driver of the vehicle was a woman and said neither the driver nor the car had yet been located.
A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the investigation on Wednesday.
He was held on suspicion of child abduction and conspiracy to kidnap and remains in police custody for questioning in Essex.
Ms Kelly is described as white with green eyes, slim and about 5ft 4ins (1.6m) tall.
Det Supt Lewis Basford said he was "extremely concerned" for the welfare of Ms Kelly and her children.
Officers believe Ms Kelly is "being assisted" and has urged members of the public to call 999 immediately with any live sightings.