Met Police: Stephen Lawrence's brother joins oversight panel
- Published
Membership of the London Policing Board, which is to monitor the Met, has been announced and will include the brother of Stephen Lawrence.
Stuart Lawrence has had a 15-year career as a teacher and has worked for the Home Office and at HMP Belmarsh.
The body will "oversee and scrutinise" the implementation of improvements as set out in the Baroness Casey report.
The year-long Casey review found racism, misogyny and homophobia were present "across the organisation".
Board members' backgrounds include community work, academia and policing.
Meetings will be held in public and members of the board "will provide advice to the mayor in holding the Met to account in delivering reforms".
The membership announcement was made by London's Mayor Sadiq Khan.
The board
Sir John Aston - Harding professor of statistics in public life at the University of Cambridge and former chief scientific adviser to the Home Office
Neil Basu - Retired Metropolitan Police officer, formerly assistant commissioner specialist operations (ACSO) and national lead for counter-terrorism policing
Tijs Broeke - Communications adviser, member of the City of London Police Authority Board and chair of London Metropolitan University
Nick Campsie - Economist, investor, charity founder and non-executive chair of the Legal Aid Agency Board
Carolyn Downs - Former chief executive of the London Borough of Brent with more than 40 years' experience in local and central government
Sayce Holmes-Lewis - Founder & CEO of Mentivity, an award-winning mentoring organisation and provider of solution-led training with the Met, dedicated to cultural competency, racial equity and social justice
Stuart Lawrence - Educator, author and activist who promotes equality, diversity, justice and inclusion in education and society
Susan Lea - Former vice chancellor of the University of Hull, psychologist, leadership coach and organisational change expert
Paula McDonald - Former senior civil servant and chair of youth charity Redthread
Nicola Rollock - Professor of social policy and race at King's College London and specialist adviser to the Home Affairs Select Committee's 'The Macpherson Report: 22 Years On' inquiry
Andrea Simon - Director, End Violence Against Women (EVAW) coalition and co-chair of the London VAWG Board
Leslie Thomas KC - Professor of law, barrister, author, human rights and civil liberties advocate
The board will meet four times a year and the meetings will be available for viewing online or in person at City Hall.
Mr Khan said: "These members care deeply about policing in London and have an extraordinary range of professional skills and lived experience they can draw on to make a positive difference.
"Crucially we have strong representation from those communities who have been let down by the police for far too long and have the lowest levels of trust in the Met.
"Their contribution will be invaluable to driving the reform we need to see to build a safer and fairer London for everyone."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk