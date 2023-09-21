Former Whitgift teacher to be jailed for abusing children
- Published
A former teacher at a London private boys school will be jailed for abusing pupils in the 1980s after his suspended sentence was deemed too lenient by the Court of Appeal.
Paul Dodd, 64, was originally spared a custodial sentence because of the detrimental impact on his wife, who has a chronic medical condition.
Dodd, of Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, admitted abusing three pupils at Whitgift School in South Croydon.
The boys were aged between 10 and 12.
Dodd admitted one offence of child cruelty and two of indecent assault.
He was originally given a suspended sentence at Gloucester Crown Court in July, but the Attorney General's Office (AGO) challenged the sentence for being too soft.
Lord Justice William Davis, sitting with Mr Justice Jacobs and Mr Justice Griffiths, concluded the sentencing judge should have imposed a total sentence of four years.
Victims had previously described their anxiety, nightmares and depression after the offending in personal statements, the AGO said.
Dodd was given until 16:00 BST on Friday to surrender to a police station.
