Bianca Williams search: Ricardo Dos Santos says stop was for 'driving while black'
- Published
International athlete Ricardo Dos Santos has accused the police of stopping him for "driving while black", a police misconduct panel has heard.
Five Met Police officers have denied gross misconduct over the stop and search of the sprinter and his partner, the Team GB athlete Bianca Williams.
The pair were stopped in their car in west London in July 2020.
They were handcuffed and searched for weapons and drugs, but nothing was found and no arrests were made.
The pair have publicly accused the force of racism over the stop.
In opening the case on behalf of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog, Karon Monaghan KC previously said the treatment and detention of the couple "was because they were black".
The IOPC also alleges that some officers lied in saying there was a smell of cannabis when they stopped the car and handcuffed the couple.
Various body-worn footage of the incident was played during Thursday's hearing, showing police surrounding the couple's car and shouting at them to "get out".
Mr dos Santos, a sprinter who represents Portugal, steps out from the car and is immediately handcuffed by officers, initially with his hands behind his back.
"This is my home," he protests, "my kid is in the car, what... are you doing?"
The officers tell him to "calm yourself down" and "behave yourself", before claiming there is a smell of cannabis.
'You shot off from police'
In the footage, Mr dos Santos tells the officers "I did not act suspicious", adding he is "a professional athlete coming home from training" and accusing them of being racist.
Other footage shows Ms Williams weeping as she is handcuffed and telling officers "this is ridiculous", "my son is three months old, we would not do stupid things".
An officer accuses Mr dos Santos of running a red light and says: "You shot off from police at speed, you've made a definite attempt to avoid us."
The officer questions why they drove away and says: "You basically antagonised us, it's almost like you wanted us to stop you."
Mr Dos Santos insists he has not been evading police, but was driving down streets that local residents would be familiar with.
He also tells the police: "Do a drug roadside drugs test. Do it. Why would I have cannabis when I have a little boy in a car and I am a professional athlete, both of us are professional athletes?"
One of the officers can be heard replying: "Are you a role model as an athlete?"
'Not going to apologise'
When an officer asks if he has previously been arrested, Mr Dos Santos responds it was "for the same [thing], DWB, driving while black" and the matter resulted in a fine.
After a search was carried out and nothing was found, one female officer tells Ms Williams "I'm not going to apologise", arguing Mr dos Santos's driving was "completely unacceptable and dangerous".
Acting Sgt Rachel Simpson and PCs Allan Casey, Jonathan Clapham, Michael Bond and Sam Franks all face allegations that they breached police standards regarding equality and diversity during the stop and search.
Acting Sgt Simpson and PCs Clapham, Bond and Franks are accused of breaching standards over use of force and respect.
PCs Casey, Clapham, Bond and Franks also face allegations over the accuracy of their account of the stop.
PC Casey is also accused of breaching professional standards in the way he carried out his duties and responsibilities or gave orders and instructions.
The hearing is due to last until 27 October when an independent panel will determine whether to uphold the allegations.
