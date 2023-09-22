London: Giant puppets on display at Woolwich street festival
Giant puppets, including a five-metre (16ft) puppet fox called Farrah, will visit Woolwich High Street as part of a street festival.
The free party will feature local dancers, samba drummers and community groups.
The event is led by Historic England, in partnership with Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, to revitalise high streets in England.
It begins at 18:45 from Woolwich Works.
Local communities will come together to represent the culture of Woolwich High Street, and local people will get to enjoy an evening filled with music and dance by a newly developed samba troupe by local organisation Taru Arts.
Each puppet joining the procession will represent and celebrate the individuality of different high streets.
Farrah the fox will parade through Woolwich, meeting six other puppets at different locations, culminating in a joint performance at the General Gordon Square.
There will also be free tours taking place in the afternoon, which will showcase the art, community and culture of Woolwich through a cultural trail lasting about one hour.
Councillor Adel Khaireh, cabinet member for culture, communities andequalities, said: "There is so much art and culture in the area, so it is always exciting to have opportunities to bring communities together and welcome new visitors to show the best that Woolwich has to offer."