London fireman arrested over filming-in-showers allegation
- Published
A London Fire Brigade (LFB) staff member who is suspected of filming female colleagues in the showers has been arrested.
The 32-year-old fireman was detained on 1 September on suspicion of voyeurism, as well as inciting girls under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
A spokesperson for LFB said criminal allegations were taken "extremely seriously" and the brigade was supporting the Met Police.
The fireman has been suspended by LFB.
The alleged offences are said to have happened between 2020 and 2021.
A spokesperson for the brigade said upheld allegations relating to criminal conduct would result in dismissal for gross misconduct.
"Staff that are arrested for serious offences are suspended while investigations take place," the spokesperson added.
The fireman has been bailed, the Met Police said.
