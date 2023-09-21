Chris Kaba: Met Police officer charged with murder
A Met Police firearms officer has appeared in court charged with the murder of Chris Kaba, who was shot during a police stop in south London.
Mr Kaba died after a police operation in Streatham Hill on 5 September 2022.
The officer was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court ahead of a further appearance at the Old Bailey on Thursday afternoon.
The firearms officer has only been identified as NX121 after an anonymity order was granted.
Mr Kaba died from a single gunshot after the car he was driving was hemmed in by an unmarked police vehicle and an officer opened fire.
The 24-year-old's parents and relatives sat in the public gallery as the Met officer appeared in the dock.
