Heavy rain causes train cancellations and delays
Heavy overnight rain caused delays and cancellations to rail services in parts of London and Hertfordshire on Thursday morning.
All lines between London Kings Cross, Moorgate and Stevenage were closed following "a number of incidents," National Rail said.
Damage to overhead wires in Stevenage caused cancellations on services travelling through the station.
A statement said disruption was expected until about 09:00 BST.
Elsewhere, problems were reported through Tulse Hill, Cheltenham Spa and between Lewes and Wivelsfield in East Sussex, and West Ealing and Greenford.
It came after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain across parts of south-east England from 16:00 BST on Wednesday until 00:03 BST on Thursday.
Sunny spells are forecast for the east of England on Thursday morning, while some heavy and thundery showers could break out elsewhere throughout the day before easing in the evening.
